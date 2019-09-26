First Alert Forecast: 90s not done, tracking Karen and Lorenzo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In this forecast period, a strong, summery high pressure ridge will continue to clutch the Carolinas. A stray storm notwithstanding, your Thursday call is sunshine plus southwest breezes and high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This is five to ten degrees above average! Catch your seven-day planning for Wilmington forecast right here or, anytime, on your terms, visit your WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast tailored to your town. Incidentally, the ten-day forecast advertises a cool-down by next weekend! But before you go, here is the latest on three Atlantic tropical systems your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring: