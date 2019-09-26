First Alert Forecast: 90s not done, tracking Karen and Lorenzo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In this forecast period, a strong, summery high pressure ridge will continue to clutch the Carolinas. A stray storm notwithstanding, your Thursday call is sunshine plus southwest breezes and high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This is five to ten degrees above average! Catch your seven-day planning for Wilmington forecast right here or, anytime, on your terms, visit your WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast tailored to your town. Incidentally, the ten-day forecast advertises a cool-down by next weekend! But before you go, here is the latest on three Atlantic tropical systems your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring:
- The remnants of Tropical Storm Jerry will continue to swirl eastward and away from Bermuda Thursday and Friday. They remain an unlikely redevelopment threat, but legacy swell from when Jerry was stronger will continue to enhance surf and the risk for Carolina beaches, so please use caution on these otherwise ideal beach days!
- Tropical Storm Karen, between Puerto Rico and Bermuda, will become entangled in a zone of ill-defined steering flow and not move much through the weekend. These conflicting steering winds will also hamper the structure of Karen. We will monitor disorganized Karen from our Carolina perspective, though, just to be safe.
- Hurricane Lorenzo should continue to become larger and more powerful as it churns northwestward over the open waters of the eastern Atlantic Ocean through the weekend. Hurricane Lorenzo does not appear likely to cross the Atlantic and threaten North America as of right now, but we will monitor in case of any changes.
