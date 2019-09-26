Developer for Porters Neck Country Club denies blame for recent bankruptcy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricanes Florence and Dorian caused millions of dollars in damage to Porters Neck Country Club, pushing them over the edge to file bankruptcy. In a recent press release about the bankruptcy filing, they also blamed the club’s developer for their financial issues.
An attorney for the developer is pushing back, noting Porters Neck Limited, LLC (PNL) successfully managed the club for 13 years after developing it in 1991, and made it through five major hurricanes in the 1990s and 2000s before the club asked to take over its own management operations. Attorney Grady Richardson said his client is not to blame for the club’s alleged financial issues.
Porters Neck Country Club said it did not have flood insurance, which is why their insurance company refused to cover an estimated $7.5 million in damages from recent storms. The club insists the damage was primarily caused by wind-driven rain, not flooding and took Allied World Insurance Company to court.
Court documents show that lawsuit was later settled out of court, but how much money the club may have received in that settlement is confidential.
Separately, the club is involved in an ongoing lawsuit filed against them by PNL for failing to pay the developer promised proceeds from the sale of country club memberships to help him recoup his costs of developing the club. The developer says Porters Neck Country Club abruptly stopped making those payments in 2013 because they claimed the arrangement “underfunded the Club operations.”
“If the Club has been underfunded, it is a direct result of the Club’s inability to properly manage its own affairs,” Richardson responded. “Perhaps members of the Club will start asking the Club’s Board of Trustees serious questions about the full amounts recovered from insurance.”
Despite the bankruptcy filing, Porters Neck Country Club says it will continue to operate and officials don’t anticipate any service disruptions or changes in the quality of Club facilities, staffing, or programming.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.