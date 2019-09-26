Deputies: Fight between neighbors leads to stabbing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fight between two neighbors escalated into a stabbing Wednesday night, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Jerry Brewer, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the incident happened at the Royal Palms mobile home park on Carolina Beach Road, near the Walmart.
Around 9 p.m., Manuel Sanchez-Merino, 45, and three other men were sitting around outside drinking when Sanchez-Merino and one of the men got into an altercation. After a bystander yelled that they were going to call law enforcement, the two men stopped fighting and returned to their homes.
Brewer said Sanchez-Merino grabbed a knife and went to the other man’s porch and started stabbing him. During the alleged attack, the victim managed to grab a wooden board and hit Sanchez-Merino enough times to stop the stabbing.
Deputies eventually responded and the victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Brewer.
Sanchez-Merino was also treated at the hospital for his injuries and later released into the sheriff’s office’s custody.
He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and booked in jail under a $150,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.