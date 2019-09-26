Community meeting set to discuss planned housing development in Porters Neck area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A community meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 30, to discuss a developer’s rezoning request for a large housing development off of Market Street in the Porters Neck area.
The development would be on a 51-acre tract of land located near where Market Street and I-140 meet.
The property is bordered by Futch Creek Road, Tibbys Driven and Shiraz Way.
According to submitted plans, the development would consist of 58 single-family homes, along with duplexes and apartments.
Plans call for 18 duplex buildings (36 total units), 12 24-unit apartment buildings and two 12-unit apartment buildings.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Anchor Baptist Church located at 300 Futch Creek Road.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.