Artist’s exhibit tells the story of a passionate explorer of the creative life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new exhibit follows decades of work from an artist who describes himself as a “passionate explorer of the creative life.”
Opening the Curtain: Fifty Years of Image, Word and Song features the works of Brian H. Peterson. It includes images, personal books, videos and samples of the scholarly work he did as a museum curator.
The exhibit opens at the theArtWorks in Wilmington on Fri., Sept. 27. It can be viewed through Nov. 10.
Peterson’s fine art photographs have been featured in more than 60 exhibits at galleries and museums from Philadelphia to Houston to Washington, D.C. He is also a critically acclaimed author, curator and arts administrator.
His exhibit features more than 150 images from 17 bodies of work.
When speaking about his art, Peterson said he aimed “to provide a kind of nourishment for both mind and heart, and I suppose that has been my goal for all these years, but also, it’s just so much fun. Being an artist has been such a joy in my life! It’s my hope that what I’ve done will also be a source of joy and meaning for others too, as well as provide a few ‘bread crumbs in the forest’ for others who follow a similar path."
In retirement from his work as the Gerry and Marguerite Lenfest Chief Curator at the Michener Art Museum, he has taken up videography and continues to work as a writer and photographer.
Peterson shared a video mostly made in Kure Beach, where he and his wife reside.
Peterson’s 1981 song cycle “Moon Songs,” based on the poetry of E. E. Cummings, was featured on the CD Modern American Art Song (Albany Records, 2015) with mezzo-soprano Sharon Mabry.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.