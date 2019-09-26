Artist’s exhibit tells the story of a passionate explorer of the creative life

When speaking about his art, Peterson said he aimed “to provide a kind of nourishment for both mind and heart, and I suppose that has been my goal for all these years, but also, it’s just so much fun. Being an artist has been such a joy in my life! It’s my hope that what I’ve done will also be a source of joy and meaning for others too, as well as provide a few ‘bread crumbs in the forest’ for others who follow a similar path."