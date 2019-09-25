Woman accused of kidnapping Wilmington cab driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say a woman allegedly held a cab driver hostage while forcing him to drive out of county Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, Schnique Miller flagged down a Port City Taxi driver at 16th and Market streets around 11:30 a.m. and asked to be driven to Jacksonville. The cab driver asked for a specific address, but Miller claimed she didn’t know off the top of her head and instructed him to keep driving while she looked for it.
During the commute, the cab driver became suspicious and told Miller that if she couldn’t produce an address, he was going to pull over.
Police say Miller told the driver that she had a knife to back of his head and that he better continue driving until she told him to stop. The cabbie told police he never saw a knife but heard a sound that could be consistent with a knife opening.
At that point, the driver was fearful for his life and managed to turn on his radio so his dispatch center could hear what was going on. The cab company alerted 911 and reported that the driver was being held hostage.
Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office located the cab on U.S. 17 near the Pender County line and performed a traffic stop.
The cab driver exited the vehicle and Miller was detained. She admitted to only having a cigarette lighter.
Miller was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping.
