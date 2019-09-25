Wilmington company wins spot in Google for Startups’ Black Founders Exchange

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A Wilmington company is one of 11 across the country that has been selected to participate in the fourth annual Google for Startups’ Black Founders Exchange taking place this week in Durham.
KWHCoin, a digital currency that converts renewable distributed energy resources to digital tokens on a unique blockchain, was selected out of 160 applications received from companies with high-growth potential startups.
Girard Newkirk, a Pender County native and owner of KWHCoin says the selection was thrilling.
"Our team at KWHCoin is very excited to be accepted into the Google for Startups Black Founders Exchange program,” Newkirk said. “This is an incredible opportunity for our company to gain the resources, tools and support to scale our renewable energy company globally."
The 11 participating companies selected for the 2019 cohort have varied and diverse missions focusing mainly on healthcare, wealth management, social media and renewable energy.
Black Founders Exchange is an intensive immersion program founded in 2016 to further American Underground and Google for Startup’s shared goal to support African American founders.
Over the past three years, 19 participating companies have collectively raised over $10.8 million in funding since completing the program, according to Billy Warden of GBW Strategies.
For more information on the Wilmington company, KWHCoin, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.