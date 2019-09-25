UNCW baseball ranked on of nations top programs

Last season, the Seahawks rallied late to win the CAA tournament and later had Greg Jones selected with the 22nd pick overall in the Major League Baseball draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. Jones was recently named Most Valuable Player of the Hudson Valley Renegades of the New York Penn League. Also drafted but electing to return for the 20-19-20 season are red-shirt junior pitcher Zarion Sharpe and senior infielder Cole Weiss. Both were instrumental in UNCW’s run through the CAA tournament.