Surf City town manager’s demotion came shortly after altercation with mayor’s personal assistant

Hours before, LaPointe first wrote to Loftis that Councilman Jeremy Shugarts had complained about her attendance at a meeting concerning the misconduct of Camp Lejeune Marines on the town’s beach. In the email, she said that although Shugarts had labeled the meeting “confidential,” there was no prior verbal or written indication that it was closed or confidential. She also said that she had met several times with Loftis to discuss her “presence and attendance at any town meetings, events, or other.”