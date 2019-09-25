Stong finish for UNCW men’s golf team

TOLEDO, Ohio – Led by sophomore Segundo Oliva Pinto’s one-under-par 70, UNCW shaved off 20 strokes from its second-round score to finish 13th at the 15th Annual Inverness Intercollegiate on Tuesday.
Texas Tech won the event, combining to go 12-under-par in the final round and rise three spots. Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan State and LSU rounded out the top-five.
James Piot of Michigan State and Texas Tech’s Andy Lopez tied for medalist honors.
Oliva Pinto, who finished tied for 27th, opened his final round going five-under on the back nine and finished the round with six birdies. Red-shirt freshman Lansdon Robbins and junior Christofer Rahm shot two-over-par 73′s in the on Tuesday and freshman Drew Hackett closed out UNCW’s countable rounds at four-over.
Up next for the Seahawks is the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, hosted by NC State, on Oct. 5-6, in Raleigh.
UNCW Lineup: T27.
Segundo Oliva Pinto
77-73-70=220 T66.
Lansdon Robbins
79-79-73=231 T66.
Chris Rahm
78-80-73=231 T74.
Blake McShea
77-79-78=234 87.
Drew Hackett
76-89-75=240 UNCW Individual: 89.
Austin Bonfiglio
82-82-78=242
