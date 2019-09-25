One injured in shooting on Emory Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening off Emory Street.
A spokesperson for the police department says one woman was injured in the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after 911 was notified.
The spokesperson did not provide any details on the severity of the victim’s injury, whether there are any suspects or what may have led up to the shooting. Police have not made any arrests.
Police are asking anyone with information to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
