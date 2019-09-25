North Brunswick not letting injuries change team goals

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The injury bug has taken a bite out of the North Brunswick High School football team.
The Scorpions lost three of their top senior players in a week one 33-7 loss to Whiteville.
The team not letting injuries stop them, Friday night North Brunswick (3-1) has a chance to win their fourth straight football game when they host New Hanover.
For Scorpions head coach Bryan Davis this doesn’t come as a shock.
"I’d hate to say that I am surprised, but we have some other dudes,” said Davis. “We aren’t going out without any guys. Our guys have risen to the occasion and risen to the challenge. But the biggest thing for us was just to get better with what we had every single week.”
For senior Robmell Lowery, he came into the season as the Scorpions starting quarterback, but the injuries have moved him around the field.
"I just go where my team needed me,” said Lowery. “If it was playing quarterback or running back or defense. I don’t normally play on defense but if that’s what I need to do to help the team win that’s what I’ll do.”
The injuries haven’t changed the team’s goals.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” said Lowery. “But a conference championship and playoffs. But one game at a time and New Hanover is the next one.”
The Wildcats make the trip to North coming off their first loss of the season.
“They are going to have nothing but offensive kids and nothing but defensive kids,” said Davis about New Hanover. “We have a bunch of kids that play both ways. It’s going to be a mental and physical challenge.”
North Brunswick and New Hanover kick off Friday at 7 p.m. for Garry Bishop Stadium.
