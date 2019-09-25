Men from Wilmington serving time for heroin, fentanyl crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men from Wilmington will serve time for drug crimes, according to the district attorney’s office.
Derek Smith, 49, of Wilmington pleaded guilty Tuesday selling heroin, possession with intent to sell and drug possession. He will serve between 55 and 93 months in the state department of corrections. Smith was arrested in August of 2017 when officers found 14 bindles filled with heroin on him.
Montez Gibbs, 29, of Wilmington was convicted Tuesday for trafficking opiates, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest after a three and a half day jury trial. Gibbs will serve between 70 and 93 months in the department of adult corrections and pay a $50,000 fine. Gibbs was arrested in April of 2018 when authorities found a bag with nearly 12 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and two boxes of empty heroin bindles.
“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous opiate that we consistently see combined with heroin or other narcotics in overdose deaths throughout our community. In this particular case, the fentanyl found had already been cut with other substances and was ready for distribution across Wilmington. Thanks to the hard work of the officers on scene these drugs were seized before they could harm anyone,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said in the press release about Gibbs’ conviction.
