Learn how homeschooled high schoolers can get a tuition-free college head start

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents and home-schooled high school students are invited to learn more about about enrolling in tuition-free college course in 2020.
The Cape Fear Community College Educational Partnerships Office will hold an information session Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The session will be held int he Union Station Auditorium (Room 170) at the CFCC Wilmington Campus.
Topics of discussion include Career and College Pathways (courses that are available), admissions requirements, application deadlines, registration process, college placement testing schedule, and more.
Please RSVP by October 11, 2019, at cfcc.edu/ccp-rsvp/. For more information about the program, visit cfcc.edu/ccp.
