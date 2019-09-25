Lakefest event features lessons on science, nature and outdoor recreation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lakefest celebrates all that Greenfield Lake’s wildlife and recreational activity.
Cape Fear River Watch and the City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department organized the event, Sat., Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the lake.
There will be more than 20 exhibits at the event, including bird and leaf identification, face painting, canoes, kayak rentals and more.
Walking lake eco tours are at noon and 1 p.m. for just $3 per person or $5 per family.
More information can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.