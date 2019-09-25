Hoggard’s Brady HeHass named WECT Athlete of the Week.

Hoggard’s Brady HeHass named WECT Athlete of the Week.
Hoggard’s Brady HeHass is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week. (Source: wect)
By John Smist | September 25, 2019 at 5:16 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 5:16 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard’s Brady HeHass is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior third-string running back rushed the ball for 247 yards on 33 carries in the Vikings, 15-10, win over Purnell Swett.

With the victory Hoggard improves to 1-2, and Friday night will play host to South Brunswick face Lakewood on the road.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.