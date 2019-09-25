Future options for NHRMC could include medical school, partnership or no sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One thing is certain when it comes to New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s future. No one knows what it will look like a year from now, after county leaders agreed to explore options that could include a sale. Hospital administrators and county leaders, though, are already talking about the possibilities, including a medical school.
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Boseman says NHRMC’s President and CEO, John Gizdic, broached the subject with her recently when the two met in the hallway at the hospital while Boseman was visiting a relative.
“He thanked me for trusting him as a healthcare professional and that he had just left a meeting with his team and that they were very excited about it because they knew the possibilities,” Boseman said. “He mentioned ‘What about a med school, Julia--what if we can get a med school here? Can you imagine how many jobs we could bring to New Hanover County and what that would do?’”
Boseman says the medical school was just a mention. Still, she said her conversation with Gizdic about a medical school partnership was intriguing.
NHRMC has a history with Atrium. In 2011, the county considered a contract with Carolinas HealthCare, which now goes by the name Atrium Health.
Gizdic is emphatic there are no negotiations underway. In a statement released Tuesday to WECT News, he said there are no specific arrangements under discussion.
"NHRMC is interested in exploring a range of options and proposals as they come from other organizations and our own analysis of what is most important to advancing the services available to local residents,” Gizdic said. “There are no specific arrangements under discussion. We look forward to working with the Partnership Advisory Group to begin that process."
Boseman’s hallway discussion with Gizdic also included the possibility of changes for the hospital, but not necessarily a sale.
“He said ‘I don’t think it’s going to be a keep it as it is--exactly as it is or sell it’," Boseman added. “He said ‘I think it will be somewhere in between’. He said ‘I don’t know what it’s going to be and none of us know’.”
Boseman said the two leaders agreed it will likely be a year before the hospital’s 7,000 employees have a better idea of what’s ahead.
Gizdic has tried to assure the employees that their livelihoods will be at the forefront when considering options. He sent the following letter to all employees last Friday: