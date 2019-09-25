First Alert Forecast: exceptionally warm autumn pattern, watching tropics...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! To close September and open October, an exceptionally strong high pressure ridge will deliver consistently above average temperatures. Occasionally, a shower or storm may pop up to interrupt the summery vibe but the vast majority of times and places will be dry. Here is the latest on three Atlantic storm systems your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring:
- Post-tropical Storm Jerry should continue to weaken as it swirls eastward by Bermuda Wednesday and, by the end of the week, ought to have degenerated to a remnant low. Legacy swell from when Jerry was stronger will continue to enhance surf and the risk for Carolina beaches, so please use caution!
- Tropical Storm Karen will buffet Puerto Rico with heavy rain squalls as it moves north Wednesday. Karen should drift or stall within a zone of very weak steering winds south of the Bermuda by the end of the week. Ultimate impacts, if any, from Karen on the mainland U.s. are not definable at this time.
- Lorenzo will become a large and powerful hurricane as it churns northwestward over the open waters of the eastern Atlantic Ocean through the weekend. Hurricane Lorenzo does not appear likely to cross the Atlantic and threaten North America as of right now, but we will monitor in case of any changes.
