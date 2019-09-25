First Alert Forecast: exceptionally warm autumn pattern, watching tropics...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! To close September and open October, an exceptionally strong high pressure ridge will deliver consistently above average temperatures. Occasionally, a shower or storm may pop up to interrupt the summery vibe but the vast majority of times and places will be dry. Here is the latest on three Atlantic storm systems your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring: