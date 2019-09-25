Emergency need for adoptions at Columbus County Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Animal shelter is at capacity. There is an emergency need for rescue groups who can pull the dogs or even better people to adopt them.
The shelter is in a position where they will have to euthanize animals. A dog named Rocko has already been euthanized.
According to animal shelter director Loretta Shipman, “We are over capacity. We need to keep ten kennels open at all times for 911 emergency.”
The sheriff’s office brought 17 dogs to the shelter in one day. We’ve reached out to get more information on the case.
