ECU QB Reid Herring, RB Hussein Howe enter transfer portal

“The one thing that is concerning not only to me, but probably a lot of coaches across the country,” Houston said, “I forget what the stat was exactly last year, but it was something like three percent of the players that enter the transfer portal actually get picked up by somebody. What happens to the other 97 percent? Once you throw your opportunity away, it’s gone. That bothers me because you get into this business to try to help young men graduate and to try to have them part of a positive program, and sometimes somebody might be in their ear and leading them down a path that they think something’s there that’s not. It scares me a little bit for some people. I think I have a pretty good grasp on reality and what’s out there, and what’s not.”