CFPUA confirms 1,4-dioxane found in raw water for fourth time this year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) has asked for assistance from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality after a fourth increase in 1,4-dioxane levels this year.
CFPUA has asked for guidance after detecting elevated levels of the synthetic chemical in raw water from the Cape Fear River.
CFPUA periodically tests raw water for 1,4-dioxane, which is used in industrial solvents and for several years has been detected in the Cape Fear River and other North Carolina surface waters.
The latest test results showed concentrations of 1,4-dioxane at 6.3 parts per billion (ppb) in raw (untreated) water on September 9 and 1.3 ppb in finished (treated) water at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant on September 10.
The most recently detected levels are far higher than the levels of 1,4-dioxane detected in the water on three different occasions earlier this year.
In July, 2.2 ppb was found in raw water. In June, 1.5 ppb was detected in raw water. And in February, 1.8 ppb was detected in raw water.
These results and others are posted on CFPUA’s website.
The Sweeney Plant, which treats water from the Cape Fear, was able to significantly reduce 1,4-dioxane in the water through its filters.
CFPUA reports Sweeney typically sees removal rates for 1,4-dioxane at around 67 percent.
No federal maximum contaminant level has been established for 1,4-dioxane.
A risk assessment by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has indicated that a concentration of 0.35 ppb in drinking water consumed daily over a lifetime would be expected to cause no more than one additional case of cancer in 1 million people.
CFPUA’s monitoring has usually shown 1,4-dioxane concentrations below this level in finished drinking water.
A number of factors may affect concentrations of 1,4-dioxane in the Cape Fear, including river flows. Regardless, the most effective way to address the issue remains controlling discharges at their sources.
WECT’s Alex Guarino will be talking with CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner Wednesday. Check back later for more details.
