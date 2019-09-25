Burn ban in effect for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, a burn ban is in effect for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County.
Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson said all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County.
An unincorporated area is an area not within a city’s or town’s limits.
The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.
If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2021.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.