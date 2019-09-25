Bladen County and FEMA remodel old prison to house disaster volunteers

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A prison in Bladen County which held inmates for decades, is now being remodeled to hold volunteers during disasters and training classes for first responders.
“We had heard that the state had abandoned this prison facility, so we, along with emergency management and the sheriffs office, kind of jumped on the county to take possession of it and they did,” says Jim Crayton, Chairman of Bladen County Firefighters Association and The Prison Project.
The Bladen Correctional Center was officially changed to the Bladen County Training Center, as part of the Bladen County Prison project.
During Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, FEMA responded and came to the county with hundreds of volunteers, who needed a place to stay.
The facility near White Lake was a perfect match.
“What we’re standing in now was an old open prison dormitory with bunk beds, and it was pretty messy. When the state left it they took out everything,” says FEMA Voluntary Agency Liaison Jack Payne.
With the help of volunteers and church groups there are now common areas for disaster volunteers, 20 bunk rooms with 44 bunk beds and a new kitchen set up for two areas of cooking.
“What you see here is a combination of bringing people together to help rebuild and leave a lasting facility for Bladen County,” says Payne.
Leaders of this project want this center to be a hub for first responders and volunteers should another disaster strike Bladen County.
The facility is in need of furniture for the new common areas and the bedrooms, and is always in need for volunteers to help in long term recovery efforts.
Donations can be made to the Bladen County Fire Association and designated specifically for the disaster recovery prison project. If you want to volunteer to help those in Bladen County still recovering from recent hurricanes, you can contact the Bladen County Disaster Recovery Team.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.