Wilmington police investigate attempted arson at Break Time Billiards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating what they say was an attempted arson at Break Time Billiards early Monday morning.
According to Jessica Williams, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, a caller reported around 2 a.m. that an unknown suspect had gathered some garbage and set it on fire in front of the business, located at 127 South College Road.
The suspect then urinated on the property.
No other details have been released.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
