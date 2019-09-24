WAVE Transit financial troubles expected to worsen unless new funding found; route cuts still on table

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority (CFPTA) has some difficult decisions to make in the coming months.
As 2020 looms, WAVE Transit is looking at a financial deficit of more than $745,000 thanks to increasing costs and stagnant revenue — all to simply maintain the level of service the authority provides now.
In a report presented to the CFPTA board, and passed along to city of Wilmington and New Hanover County officials, the authority outlines continuing budget woes for the region’s public transit system and the limited paths forward found by TransPro Consulting, who the authority hired to study both short- and long-term issues.
“As demonstrated in the route ﬁnancial analysis of this report, local funding is inadequate to meet the current and short term requirements to provide the existing level of transit service,” CFPTA’s update reads.
Additionally, the consulting firm found that WAVE Transit service does not meet the growing demand for service in southeastern North Carolina — something CFPTA says would only be made worse by the possible route cuts that could come as a result of the budget shortfall.
“Professional planning studies, with signiﬁcant public input, have demonstrated that the public transportation needs of the community are underserved [sic]," the report continues. "Any reduction in service would exacerbate this reality. Absent a dedicated funding source, the Authority is unable to implement the necessary transit improvements required to meet the needs of the rapidly growing region.”
WAVE receives income from a variety of sources, including state, federal and local funding programs, as well as paid bus fares. Even the routes with the highest ridership are costing more to operate than that funding allows, many of those deficits topping $50,000 or more per route.
Only one route is projected to have a surplus in 2020 — Route 201 along Carolina Beach Road, which will have a surplus of $19,579 thanks to its much higher anticipated rider fare income of more than $119,000.
The only WAVE route projected to break-even in 2020 is the Seahawk Shuttle that runs at UNCW, which is subsidized by a transit fee paid by UNCW students.
Expected 2020 deficits per route:
- 301-Pleasure Island: $100,657
- 104-Northeast: $80,578
- 103-Oleander East: $78,541
- 107-College Road: $68,351
- 106-Shipyard Blvd: $64,133
- 105-Medical Center: $61,077
- 202-Oleander West: $56,864
- 209-Independence Blvd: $53,272
- 204-Brunswick Connector: $49,238
- 108-Market St: $38,015
- 205-Long Leaf Park: $37,597
- 101-Princess Place: $30,480
- 207-North (New Hanover County): $26,579
- 101-Princess Place Peak: $12,229
- 203-Port City Trolley: $7,498
Eliminating routes is not a simple process, the report outlines.
In addition to considering the financial aspects and other data, CFPTA is bound by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and must “promote the full and fair participation of all affected populations in transportation decision making."
It would be possible for WAVE to re-work its current service model, but that would take study and consideration to make sure all populations still have reasonable access to transportation so the authority stays within state and federal law. That process would take several months, and would include a public comment process.
However, that too would take money — which the report indicates the authority has very few options to come up with.
Unlike a city or county, the law does not allow CFPTA to impose a tax or fee on citizens within its service area. The New Hanover County Commission has considered a countywide fee, but that effort has not progressed in recent months.
If no new source of income is found, the report says CFPTA does have reserves that can offset most of the expected $745,526 deficit, but the board would have to pass an amendment to the budget by the end of 2019 to allow that transfer of cash.
That amendment would likely include “significant service reductions,” the report says.
