UNCW women’s basketball ready to bring home a championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team hosted the programs annual media day at Trask Coliseum on Monday afternoon.
The Seahawks smiled and posed for photos, but also mean business.
“I feel like we can go all the way this year,” said junior Paige Powell. “We can win the championship. I feel like if we stay together and stay strong and we are hardworking ladies that we can do it.”
The Seahawks return twelve players from a team that finished 18-12 last season.
“They know we have what it takes,” said third-year coach Karen Barefoot. “But we needed to lock into the little things in the offseason. I know we have more depth.”
“You’ll see a lot of people that didn’t get a lot of playing time last year have to step up and start scoring this year,” added senior Lacey Suggs. “We are a new team but there is still a lot of experience.”
Those experienced players bringing a new work ethic to this year team.
“We say all in 110,” said senior Gigi Smith. “That’s just doing more than 100 percent. That’s just going one more then we established.”
