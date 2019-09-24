Pender schools get $6.5 million in federal, state funds for Florence-related cleanup costs

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The state of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that Pender County Schools will receive more than $6.5 million in Hurricane Florence-related cleanup costs.
“The funds reimburse mold remediation at Pender County elementary, middle and high schools that flooded during Hurricane Florence. The mold removal eliminated health and safety threats so students, faculty and staff could return to school,” according to a news release from FEMA.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.
Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state of North Carolina. FEMA’s share for this project is more than $4.9 million and the state’s share is $1.6 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.
