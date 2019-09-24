Pender schools get $6.5 million in federal, state funds for Florence-related cleanup costs

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state of North Carolina. FEMA’s share for this project is more than $4.9 million and the state’s share is $1.6 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.