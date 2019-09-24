One injured in small plane crash in Bladen Coiunty

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At least one person was injured when a small plane crashed while landing at an airport in Elizabethtown Tuesday afternoon.
According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, the crash happened as the plane landed at Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field around 4:15 p.m. Three people onboard the airplane, a man, his sister and his son, all got out safely. Sheriff McVicker says the sister did suffer minor injuries and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the nose gear collapsed, and the aircraft slid off the side of the runway catching fire.
Sheriff McVicker said North Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate the crash and will contact the Federal Aviation Administration.
