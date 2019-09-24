N.C. ferry system wants your input for its long-range plan

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry System needs your input as it develops a long-range plan that will chart a course for the future to better meet the needs of state’s residents.
The plan will “look 30 years into the future and help craft a vision for the system” that would include vessel modernization, additions to the fleet, and maintenance scheduling.
The purpose of the long-range plan, state transportation officials say, is so the system can “better meet the needs of customers, as well as the region’s residents, communities, businesses and visitors, using new tools, new technology and new ideas.”
The NCDOT’s Ferry Division is the second-largest state-run ferry system in the United States. Around 800,000 vehicles, or 2 million passengers, cross the river and sounds of eastern North Carolina on the ferry system each year.
Ferry operations involve 22 ferries on seven regular routes across the Currituck and Pamlico sounds as well as the Cape Fear, Neuse and Pamlico rivers. This summer, passenger ferry service is also being provided between Ocracoke and Hatteras.
