NASCAR playoffs return to Charlotte Motor Speedway for BOA Roval 400

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The NASCAR playoffs return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Bank of America Roval 400.
The Roval layout at CMS combines the 1.5-mile oval with the infield road-racing section over 17 turns.
After Sunday’s race NASCAR cuts down the playoff drivers from sixteen down to twelve.
This is just the second time that NASCAR has raced the Roval at CMS. Alex Bowman the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet currently is in thirteenth place and needs a strong finish to move on in the playoff.
It’s not a traditional road course since it’s so narrow’” said Bowman. “It’s really easy to have a bad day there.”
Sunday’s race can be seen on WECT starting at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.