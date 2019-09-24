Hidden in plain sight: Traveling exhibit, NHC prosecutor draw attention to realities of human sex trafficking

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A dark reality for New Hanover County and southeastern North Carolina was brought to light Tuesday when the Truckers Against Trafficking mobile exhibit rolled into town.
The exhibit, called the Freedom Drivers Project, has visited 40 states since the organization was founded in 2009.
Truckers Against Trafficking works to educate those working in the trucking, bus, and energy industries to recognize and report trafficking as part of their everyday jobs.
Helen Van Dam, the director of The Freedom Drivers Project, said workers in these industries are often in locations where they come into contact with potential victims.
“Before we started there were a dozen or so calls into the hotline from the trucking industry. Since then, there have been 2,200 calls into the hotline from members of the trucking industry leading to the identification of 1,100 victims,” Van Dam said.
The National Hotline for Sex Trafficking was created in 2007, showing just how large an impact this organization has made in a ten-year period.
The exhibit itself educates communities about the realities of prostitution and trafficking and teaches people how they can make a difference.
So far they have held nearly 200 events, and more than 41,000 people have visited.
The exhibit was in North Dakota before arriving in Wilmington, and will soon head to New Jersey, Florida, and Washington.
Connie Jordan, a New Hanover County prosecutor who has tried many human trafficking cases throughout her career, said many would be surprised to find out just how prevalent sex trafficking and prostitution is in New Hanover County.
Dealing with the reality of human trafficking in our area, Jordan is dedicated to being an advocate for these victims. And it’s not light work.
“I had a young girl who was a victim of human trafficking and she was only with the offender for four days and she estimated that she had engaged in sexual activity with 45 different men, over four days,” Jordan said.
That case happened in New Hanover County.
Jordan said this activity is hidden in plain sight throughout the area.
“These victims don’t come looking for you, you have to go looking for them,” she said
In both law enforcement and criminal defense, there are limited resources when it comes to searching for crimes since so many are reported.
Jordan said they truly don’t know how big of an issue this is in the area.
“I think we have no idea. I think the tiny piece I see as a prosecutor of human trafficking cases is the tip of the iceberg. We have never gone looking for it and not found it,” she said.
This activity is not just happening in sleazy motels and dark street corners.
“It is everywhere. It is all over Wilmington,” Jordan said. “It is in hotels that you and I would stay in if we were on vacation. That has been really surprising for me as well.”
Perhaps one of the most disturbing realities is many victims don’t see themselves as victims at all.
“I think the huge majority of victims of human trafficking do not even feel they are victims of human trafficking. They feel complicit in the crime, they are told that they are physically abused which is really the biggest mental piece that we see,” Jordan said.
She said in many of the cases she has worked, the victim often has little to no support system, and most likely never did. This often leads them into vulnerable positions, making it easy for human traffickers to manipulate them.
“These truly are victims who are going through some of the most horrific circumstances that you could imagine who typically do not feel like they are able to ask for help,” Jordan said.
Jordan said she has handled cases with women of all ages, but the majority of her cases have been teenagers often reported as runaways.
“There’s physical abuse, there’s sexual abuse with the human trafficker that goes on after the acts they are forced to engage in with strangers so it truly... when you get into the details of it, it’s really kind of hard to even comprehend,” she said.
Coming forward can be incredibly difficult for victims. Not only do they feel they are engaging in criminal acts, but they are often manipulated or intimidated into staying quiet.
“When they come into a courtroom and testify against the one person that they are scared to death of and they understand that if he is not held responsible and is back out on the streets that they are in fear for their lives, again,” she said.
Jordan also talked about the challenges of getting a victim to testify, because once they do, they worry about where they will go next and what they will do.
There are resources like A Safe Place in New Hanover County for victims of this type of abuse, but many do not want to go to a shelter or have the resources to survive once they leave one. Jordan said this, unfortunately, leads to some victims getting caught back up in the cycle.
Because victims of human trafficking are only likely to testify once, New Hanover County prosecutors will almost always go after the human trafficker as a first priority.
However, whenever possible, Jordan said they will also peruse legal action against those soliciting prostitution.
Jordan said the first offense for someone soliciting sex is a misdemeanor, but the second is now a felony, and the internet makes solving these cases much easier.
As a citizen, Jordan says you can help by being aware of what is going on around you.
She said you should never try to intervene in a situation, but should always call the police to report anything suspicious or concerning. You can also contact the FBI.
As heavy as this work can be, Jordan has found it nearly impossible to stop after getting into it.
“To see people taken advantage of in this basic, horrific, degrading way has been very rewarding for me in being able to do what I can to get victims through the process in a way that is maybe as easy for them as it can be even though it’s horrible. But also to try to give them emotional support and understanding that they have value,” she said.
You can report any suspicious activity or concerns to local law enforcement, the FBI, or The National Hotline for Sex Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.