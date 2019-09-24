First female student graduates from CFCC’s Electrical Lineworker Training program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Electrical Lineworker Training program at Cape Fear Community College recently graduated its first female student to complete the class, bringing the total number of graduates to 144 since the program launched.
“As physically demanding as the job is, Caitlin has earned her spot like everyone else through her relentlessness and dedication,” said John Downing, CFCC Dean of Continuing Education, of Caitlin Graybill.
The 10-week training program teaches students to set and climb poles; install cross arms, hardware, lines, and transformers; use tools and equipment of the trade through field experience; overhead and underground construction practices; electric theory and practice; and commercial driving.
The summer program was the fifth graduating class of the Electrical Lineworker Training program. The next class with available space begins January 6, 2020.
“We’ve had great success with this program,” said Downing. “Employers are ready to hire our graduates. It’s so rewarding to see these students step into a great career. This field is challenging, but it’s rewarding, too. Students who successfully complete this program and continue into this field will not only help to provide a vital service but will also have the opportunity to earn a great salary to support themselves and their families.”
