First Alert Forecast: fiery start to fall locally, several storms in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your fiery First Alert forecast for the Cape Fear Region! For the remainder of September, a ridge of high pressure will deliver daily highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s: six to as much as twelve degrees above average. Over the dry ground, the longer autumn nights will allow temperatures to regularly cool to the 70s and 60s. As has been the situation for most days since Dorian, rain and storm chances will remain low for most or all of the period.