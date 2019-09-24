First Alert Forecast: fiery start to fall locally, several storms in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your fiery First Alert forecast for the Cape Fear Region! For the remainder of September, a ridge of high pressure will deliver daily highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s: six to as much as twelve degrees above average. Over the dry ground, the longer autumn nights will allow temperatures to regularly cool to the 70s and 60s. As has been the situation for most days since Dorian, rain and storm chances will remain low for most or all of the period.
The same high pressure system bringing the local heat will help deflect several Atlantic tropical storms away from the Cape Fear Region - at least in the short term. T. S. Jerry, on an eastward course, will bring squalls to Bermuda midweek. T. S. Lorenzo, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, is heading northwestward through open water and has an excellent chance to become a hurricane. T. S. Karen is perhaps the system to watch most as long term steering winds could guide it toward the Florida Straights.
Thank you for staying with your First Alert Weather Team for all your tropical and local weather details!
