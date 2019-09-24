COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants chromebooks for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When GLOW Academy holds its grand opening next week, visitors will see a brand-new campus with brand new classrooms. It’s very modern.
Nicole Heath, a ninth-grade earth and environmental science teacher at the all-girls school would like to keep her supplies modern and current. On the Donors Choose website, she’s asking for five chromebooks for her students.
“Did you know that only 30 to 35 percent of science, technology, engineering and math careers are comprised of women,” Heath says. “I need you to help me raise money in order to buy Chromebooks for my classroom to help inspire my girls to enter STEM careers.
Heath says they use technology daily to track dissolving icecaps, hurricanes and other scientific events. She says many students don’t have access to technology when they get home from school, so the ipads will help continue their education outside of the classroom.
“Any donation is welcomed and appreciated,” Heath says.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Heath’s project, click here.
