Carolina Beach tackles issue of abandoned boats in harbor

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach is looking to add a new ordinance to regulate boaters who choose to anchor in the harbor.
“There’s been a harbor ordinance talking about the marina and how to manage that and our mooring field, but the actual harbor area we don’t have a lot of detail about vessels anchoring or folks coming who are not staying at a town facility," explained Interim Town Manager Ed Parvin. “That’s what we want to do is go back and put some of those criteria in place.”
The town is looking to put enforcement in place to keep other boaters, property and the environment out of harms way.
“Someone took out there, anchored it and they went home for the week. The anchor drug over into the navigation channel," said Dave Tilley, Charter Boat Captain of the Wild Rover III. "We were on the way out and boom, here a boat is in the middle of the navigation channel that we all now have to go in and around. When you’re leaving at 4 a.m. and it’s pitch dark, it’s hard to pick these things out.”
Boaters will be allowed to anchor, but have to do it responsibly. They would need to be properly registered, not receive any complaints to law enforcement, not cause any environmental hazards, and the boat cannot be left unattended for 24 hours.
Officials will give a written citation to boaters who leave the boat unattended, and give them 24 hours to move the vessel.
After this time period, it could become a class 3 misdemenor, and the boater would have to pay daily fines.
Seized vessels less and $500 will be diminished, and over $500 the vessel would go to public sale.
Council will revisit the possible ordinance in October, and then it would be voted for adoption at the meeting on November 12.
