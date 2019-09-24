Blues acquire defenseman Justin Faulk in trade with ’Canes

Blues acquire defenseman Justin Faulk in trade with ’Canes
Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) tries to control the puck as he is dropped to the ice by Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, right, during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference final series, Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Source: Charles Krupa)
September 24, 2019 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 6:35 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have acquired All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson and a prospect.

The Blues also announced Tuesday that Faulk signed a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The 27-year-old Faulk had 85 goals and 258 points - club records in both stat categories among defensemen - but was entering the final year of his six-year, $29 million contract. He had been the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason, and it intensified after the Hurricanes signed veteran defenseman Brett Gardiner to a four-year deal earlier this month.

Carolina also picked up 19-year-old forward Dominik Bokk in the deal and the team swapped late-round draft picks.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.