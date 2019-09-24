Blues acquire defenseman Justin Faulk in trade with ’Canes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have acquired All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson and a prospect.
The Blues also announced Tuesday that Faulk signed a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million with the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The 27-year-old Faulk had 85 goals and 258 points - club records in both stat categories among defensemen - but was entering the final year of his six-year, $29 million contract. He had been the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason, and it intensified after the Hurricanes signed veteran defenseman Brett Gardiner to a four-year deal earlier this month.
Carolina also picked up 19-year-old forward Dominik Bokk in the deal and the team swapped late-round draft picks.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.