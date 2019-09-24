AP prep football poll for N.C.

September 24, 2019 at 6:38 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 6:38 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 24, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Myers Park (8) (4-0) 133 1

2. Charlotte Vance (1) (3-0) 127 2

3. Richmond County (3) (4-0) 122 3

4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (3-0) 113 4

5. East Forsyth (5-0) 89 5

6. Scotland County (4-0) 74 6

7. West Forsyth (5-0) 60 7

8. Wake Forest (4-1) 32 8

(tie) Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) 32 9

10. Greensboro Grimsley (5-0) 18 T10

Others receiving 10 or more points: Knightdale 13.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (11) (4-0) 144 1

2. Kings Mountain (4) (5-0) 138 2

3. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) 104 3

4. Lee County (5-0) 81 6

5. Greensboro Dudley (4-1) 64 9

6. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 54 8

7. Statesville (5-0) 47 T10

8. Jacksonville (3-1) 46 4

9. Southern Nash (5-0) 30 NR

10. Clayton Cleveland (4-1) 29 5

Others receiving 10 or more points: Eastern Alamance 23, Wilmington New Hanover 20, West Brunswick 16.

Class 2-A

1. Reidsville (13) (5-0) 146 1

2. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (4-0) 129 3

3. Shelby (1) (3-1) 116 2

4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-0) 104 4

5. Randleman (4-0) 77 6

6. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-1) 76 7

7. Clinton (3-0) 65 8

8. Lawndale Burns (3-1) 36 9

9. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-1) 32 5

10. Lenoir Hibriten (3-1) 12 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Salisbury 12.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (14) (5-0) 140 1

2. East Surry (5-0) 125 2

3. Mitchell County (4-0) 106 3

4. Edenton Holmes (4-0) 84 4

5. Robbinsville (5-0) 79 5

6. Murphy (4-1) 69 6

7. Swain County (4-0) 47 7

8. Polk County (4-0) 46 8

9. Princeton (4-0) 39 9

10. Mt. Airy (4-1) 8 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

---

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.

