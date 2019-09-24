AP prep football poll for N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 24, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Charlotte Myers Park (8) (4-0) 133 1
2. Charlotte Vance (1) (3-0) 127 2
3. Richmond County (3) (4-0) 122 3
4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (3-0) 113 4
5. East Forsyth (5-0) 89 5
6. Scotland County (4-0) 74 6
7. West Forsyth (5-0) 60 7
8. Wake Forest (4-1) 32 8
(tie) Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) 32 9
10. Greensboro Grimsley (5-0) 18 T10
Others receiving 10 or more points: Knightdale 13.
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (11) (4-0) 144 1
2. Kings Mountain (4) (5-0) 138 2
3. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) 104 3
4. Lee County (5-0) 81 6
5. Greensboro Dudley (4-1) 64 9
6. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 54 8
7. Statesville (5-0) 47 T10
8. Jacksonville (3-1) 46 4
9. Southern Nash (5-0) 30 NR
10. Clayton Cleveland (4-1) 29 5
Others receiving 10 or more points: Eastern Alamance 23, Wilmington New Hanover 20, West Brunswick 16.
Class 2-A
1. Reidsville (13) (5-0) 146 1
2. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (4-0) 129 3
3. Shelby (1) (3-1) 116 2
4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-0) 104 4
5. Randleman (4-0) 77 6
6. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-1) 76 7
7. Clinton (3-0) 65 8
8. Lawndale Burns (3-1) 36 9
9. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-1) 32 5
10. Lenoir Hibriten (3-1) 12 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: Salisbury 12.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (14) (5-0) 140 1
2. East Surry (5-0) 125 2
3. Mitchell County (4-0) 106 3
4. Edenton Holmes (4-0) 84 4
5. Robbinsville (5-0) 79 5
6. Murphy (4-1) 69 6
7. Swain County (4-0) 47 7
8. Polk County (4-0) 46 8
9. Princeton (4-0) 39 9
10. Mt. Airy (4-1) 8 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
