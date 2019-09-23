Two drownings, one close call in less than a week off Topsail Island

TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - There have been two drownings in less than five days off Topsail Island, with another close call in Surf City Monday.
“If you go back and look at drownings on Topsail Island over the last 10 years, there are very few, if any, in September. It’s very rare for this to occur and to have it occur three times now in a week is an outlier we just don’t ever see,” said Pender County EMS and Fire Chief Woody Sullivan.
Monday’s incident in Surf City was not a drowning, but a close call.
A 40-year-old man was body surfing in the ocean when he hit his head and a bystander called 911 for a possible drowning.
That bystander performed CPR on the man until Surf City fire crews arrived. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.
September has been a very active month for the Tropics. Currently, there are three named storms in the Atlantic Ocean.
These and previous storms have caused strong rip currents and surf, something Sullivan wants all beachgoers and swimmers to be aware of.
“The flags are only a tool to an overall decision to swim or not swim. And the ocean is beautiful, intoxicating, and draws people to her and they should. But if she’s brutal out there and there’s a lot of heavy surf and you’re not comfortable with that environment really just take a beautiful walk on the beach and get your feet wet but don’t swim in her,” he said.
Sullivan is not advising people to avoid the water completely, but instead, be aware of changing conditions.
“Each day the environment changes. What I will say is each day the National Weather Service does a really good job posting rip current advisories. I would also say just pure observation of the ocean. If it looks a little a-typical for that time of year, just stay out of it. Ankle, knee-deep. Because those rip currents are brutal this time of year,” he said.
The latest drowning occurred Sunday afternoon when a 69-year-old man was pulled out of New Topsail Inlet, an area known to be treacherous to boaters.
“Topsail Inlet is a brutal inlet, even for the most experienced swimmers and experienced boaters. And then you add the wave action, and I think there was a tide change at the time, it is a brutal inlet and you just physically, we’ve got a lot of really good swimmers, our guys, unless they’re doing a rescue they stay out of it,” Sullivan said.
He did not suggest swimming in the Inlet, and only going ankle or knee-deep if fishing or docked in a boat in the area.
The first drowning happened last Wednesday near public access #3 off Topsail Beach. In that incident, a 62-year-old man went into the water and disappeared.
Police believe strong rip currents may have contributed to the drowning.
Chief Sullivan wanted locals and tourists to remember you can get out of a rip current by swimming parallel to the shore.
