Toddler in critical condition following reported near-drowning at Gastonia home

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old child is in critical condition following a reported near-drowning in Gaston County Saturday morning.
Police say they were called to a possible drowning around 11:21 a.m. Saturday at a home on Holly Hills Drive in Gastonia. Officials say the 2-year-old child, identified by family as Grayson Brannon, was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
The family said Grayson was able to get through a gate before falling into the pool. They said Grayson’s great aunt called 911 while his father gave him CPR until the ambulance got to the scene.
Once there, Gaston EMS provided immediate treatment and the child was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Grayson was later transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.
He remains in critical condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
