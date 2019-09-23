Pedestrian struck, killed on Carolina Beach Road Saturday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross Carolina Beach Road Saturday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Around 10:30 p.m., troopers say Brian Caithness, 60, of Wilmington, attempted to cross Carolina Beach Road (U.S. 421), near Myrtle Grove Road, from the Circle K store to a nearby trailer park.
Caithness failed to yield the right of way and was struck in the southbound lane by a 2015 Ford Taurus.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center but later died as a result of his injuries.
No charges will be filed against the driver, according to troopers.
