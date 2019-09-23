Panthers rule QB Newton out for Week 4 game against Texans

Panthers rule QB Newton out for Week 4 game against Texans
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton grimaces as he receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Source: Charles Krupa)
September 23, 2019 at 5:30 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 5:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina coach Ron Rivera says quarterback Cam Newton will miss his second straight game when the Panthers take on the Houston Texans because of a mid-foot sprain.

Kyle Allen, who threw four touchdown passes in Carolina’s 38-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, will get this second start for the Panthers.

Rivera said Monday on the team’s website that Newton needs more time to rest his foot and get better.

Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina’s third preseason game and then aggravated the injury a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.

