New Hanover Regional Medical Center unveils new smartphone app

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center unveiled a new smartphone app designed to make it easier for patients, families and visitors to navigate the whole NHRMC system.
“We wanted to know how to engage with visitors in a digital and virtual way and that was through an app to help them navigate the main building on 17th street, and any of the other 74 locations,” explained Matt Hernandez, Systems Architect for NHRMC.
Features include things like MyChart, Find a Doctor, Classes and Events, Health and Wellness videos, locations of the closest Emergency Room, in addition to Urgent Care or Express Care facility.
“This app also helps navigate inside the main hospital which is 1.3 million square feet," Hernandez said. "It has menus the cafeterias, where they are located, where you can get a cup of coffee when you’re waiting for your family member, and how to get to all the services we provide there. MRI, ICU, main entrances or which entrance you should go into.”
The app is available in both English and Spanish.
