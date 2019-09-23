N.C. state treasurer watching potential sale of NHRMC

“My experience of looking at two or three of those, or two or three of these, across North Carolina during my last two and half years as treasurer is that there is no evidence on the face of the Earth, whether it’s a North Carolina merger or a merger anywhere else in the United States, when you have a concentration or consolidation of power in the hands of fewer healthcare providers, there is no evidence that quality is going to increase, or costs are going to decrease,” he said.