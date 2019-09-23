GLOW Academy grand opening rescheduled for next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) will celebrate the grand opening of the brand-new campus on Thursday, October 3.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was originally scheduled for the first week of September, but Hurricane Dorian forced a reschedule.
The ribbon cutting and tours are open to the public. It begins at 2:00 p.m.
The grand opening party, which starts at 5:00 PM, will feature celebrity chefs Emeril Lagasse and Robert Irvine. Chef inspired small plates and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served Tickets for that portion of the grand opening are $250 each.
The GLOW Academy is located at 4100 Sunglow Dr.
