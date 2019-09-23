First Alert Forecast: Fall season off to a summery start

In the Tropics, a new tropical storm in Karen stirs north of Venezuela. It’s not likely to strengthen much in the short-term, but by midweek, conditions are looking more favorable as it encounters a lower shear environment. Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast the Caribbean islands The storm is expected to remain a Tropical Storm based on the latest modeling data, and will agitate the waters in a similar fashion as Humbrto, causing heavy surf and rip current by the middle of the week for the Carolinas. You can trust that we’ll stay on top of both of these track. Also of note, we could have a third tropical depression or storm off the coast of Africa soon as a wave shows better organization and gradual strengthening. It would get the name Lorenzo should it become the latter. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.