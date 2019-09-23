First Alert Forecast: Fall season off to a summery start

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you! I hope you enjoyed the last weekend of Summer! Fall officially arrived at 3:40 a.m. and despite the early preview late last week, summery temperatures are set to continue for much of the week. the silver lining for many... The Carolina blue skies will continue to stick around with low rain chances!
High temperatures will range in the mid and upper 80s throughout the week, climbing toward the higher end of the scale by week’s end. Unfortunately for the cool weather lovers, overnight lows are trending closer to the 70 degree mark by midweek. Dew point temperatures will increase as well, adding the familiar muggy feel, but nothing overwhelming!
In the tropics, a new tropical storm in Karen stirs north of Venezuela. It’s not likely to strengthen much in the short-term, but by midweek, conditions are looking more favorable as it encounters a lower shear environment. Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast the Caribbean islands. The storm is expected to remain a Tropical Storm based on the latest modeling data, and will agitate the waters in a similar fashion as Humberto, causing heavy surf and rip current by the middle of the week for the Carolinas. You can trust that we’ll stay on top of both of these tracks. Finally, Tropical Depression Thirteen is off the coast of Africa and shows better organization and gradual strengthening in the days ahead. It would get the name Lorenzo once it develops. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.
Check out your seven day planning forecast right here for the Wilmington Metro. Don’t forget, a custom ten day outlook tailored to your zip code, which covers the first day of October, is readily available on the FREE WECT First Alert Weather App.
