First Alert Forecast: Fall season off to a summery start

In the tropics, a new tropical storm in Karen stirs north of Venezuela. It’s not likely to strengthen much in the short-term, but by midweek, conditions are looking more favorable as it encounters a lower shear environment. Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast the Caribbean islands. The storm is expected to remain a Tropical Storm based on the latest modeling data, and will agitate the waters in a similar fashion as Humberto, causing heavy surf and rip current by the middle of the week for the Carolinas. You can trust that we’ll stay on top of both of these tracks. Finally, Tropical Depression Thirteen is off the coast of Africa and shows better organization and gradual strengthening in the days ahead. It would get the name Lorenzo once it develops. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.