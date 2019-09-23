CFPUA: Boil water advisory to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday for River Bluffs residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory will affect about 200 residents of the River Bluffs community in Castle Hayne Tuesday afternoon.
According to CFPUA, a utility contractor will make a tie in on an existing water main for future service which may result in periods of low water pressure or outages for customers in River Bluffs.
As a precaution, a boil water advisory is being issued starting at 2 p.m. for all residential and commercial customers in the River Bluffs community as well as 1100 Chair Road.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. Alternatively, they may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
CFPUA will issue notifications when the advisory is lifted.
