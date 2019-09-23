Bystander calls 911 after pulling man’s body out of ocean in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was taken to the hospital Monday after being pulled out of the ocean in Surf City.
A bystander called 911 just before 12:40 p.m. to report a near-drowning incident near the Charlotte Avenue beach access, according to the Surf City Fire Department.
The man reportedly hit his head on a rock while swimming.
CPR was in progress when firefighters arrived. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his current condition is unknown at this time.
